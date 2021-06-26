Ekaterina Savvateeva

Find My Friends Location GPS app

Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva
  • Save
Find My Friends Location GPS app gps find friend location design application app design app uiux ui figma
Download color palette

Hello everyone! I present to you the design of an application for finding the location of friends. The application will be a great tool for parents to always know where their children are and be calm for them. I will be glad to your likes!

Contact me telegram: @savvateeva_web

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva

More by Ekaterina Savvateeva

View profile
    • Like