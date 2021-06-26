Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Make up Store app concept

Make up Store app concept pink cosmetics store shop beauty mobile app ux gradient lipstick makeup clean
Hello my friends👋🏻👩‍💻
Im New here and Im exited to be a part of world UX UI Designers.
This is my first App and my firts try, what do you thing?

Make up store concept.💖

I hope you like it!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
