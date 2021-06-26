Pouria

kamand - beauty salon logo design

Pouria
Pouria
  • Save
kamand - beauty salon logo design هویت بصری icon branding design typography logodesign logo لوگو طراحی لوگو
Download color palette

پروژه : طراحی لوگو - سالن زیبایی کمند
زمان طراحی : بهمن ۱۳۹۸

Project : kamand - beauty salon logo design
Date : February 2020

Pouria
Pouria

More by Pouria

View profile
    • Like