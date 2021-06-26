Michal Opalek

Garden & House Logo

Michal Opalek
Michal Opalek
Hire Me
  • Save
Garden & House Logo concept branding design logo
Garden & House Logo concept branding design logo
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_gaho_logo.png
  2. dribbble_gaho_mockup.png

One from the creative concepts for GA(rden)HO(house).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Michal Opalek
Michal Opalek
Digital Product Designer & Book Lover
Hire Me

More by Michal Opalek

View profile
    • Like