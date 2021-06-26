Hello there!

I just redesigned the landing page of "Thinkific". I did this just for practice. :)

Made using Adobe Xd🌷

I will post all the designs I create while learning. I will try my best to stay consistent in posting❤

And I hope whosoever sees this will like it. Feedbacks and suggestions are always welcome.

https://www.instagram.com/urvashi_uiux/

And Linkedin:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/urvashikaushik/

Thank you!❤