Redesigned the landing page of "Thinkific"

Redesigned the landing page of "Thinkific"
Hello there!
I just redesigned the landing page of "Thinkific". I did this just for practice. :)
Made using Adobe Xd🌷
I will post all the designs I create while learning. I will try my best to stay consistent in posting❤

And I hope whosoever sees this will like it. Feedbacks and suggestions are always welcome.




Thank you!❤

