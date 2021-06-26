GallioMedia - A Gallery Web Application!

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
This is my first post on Dribbble!
UI for a web-based gallery application. This is a quick exploration of how a gallery app might look. The experience was designed to keep a minimal and simple look for a photographer/cinematographer as a user. The segregation of all the information which was to be displayed on the interface was done, to make the UX more intuitive. It was designed on Adobe XD.
I am a Product Designer, currently working at FlytBase Labs in Pune, India & have an overall industry experience of about two years designing industrial & digital products. I hope you like this quick exploration :)
Thanks!
-Shreshth