GallioMedia - A Gallery Web Application!

GallioMedia - A Gallery Web Application! art videography cinematography photography gallery conecpt logo product design dashboard app web graphic design
Hey everyone!

This is my first post on Dribbble!

UI for a web-based gallery application. This is a quick exploration of how a gallery app might look. The experience was designed to keep a minimal and simple look for a photographer/cinematographer as a user. The segregation of all the information which was to be displayed on the interface was done, to make the UX more intuitive. It was designed on Adobe XD.

I am a Product Designer, currently working at FlytBase Labs in Pune, India & have an overall industry experience of about two years designing industrial & digital products. I hope you like this quick exploration :)

Thanks!
-Shreshth

