Plenish Cleanse produces health and detox drinks that are both plant-based and dairy-free. Through their listings in Whole Foods, Ocado and Waitrose, it was the perfect opportunity to drive awareness and get people talking about the latest in organic and sustainable drinks.

Using a JCDecaux print and digital billboard campaign, these were situated outside various Waitrose stores and within the UK’s major train stations. Placing a strong emphasis on making Plenish a healthy lifestyle beverage, this message was reinforced by using ingredients in a bursting effort to show its nutritional benefits and position it as a refreshing choice.

