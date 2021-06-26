Forhadul Alam Minar

Oria Landing Pages Exploration

Forhadul Alam Minar
Forhadul Alam Minar
  • Save
Oria Landing Pages Exploration colorful design minimal ui typogaphy minimalist design inspiration uidesign
Download color palette

Hi Folk 🙌

Oria Landing Pages Exploration. I hope you like it :) happy to hear your feedback🙌
Press: “L” to show some love 🖤
Thank you all🙌

Download It : https://www.uplabs.com/posts/oria-landing-pages-exploration

Work Inquiries: forhadul.uix@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Forhadul Alam Minar
Forhadul Alam Minar

More by Forhadul Alam Minar

View profile
    • Like