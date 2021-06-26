Narendra Ram

Business Card Design - Dark & Light

Narendra Ram
Narendra Ram
Hire Me
  • Save
Business Card Design - Dark & Light branding ui design visiting cards business cards
Download color palette

Here is my freelance business card design, Let me know what you guys think. I made this mockup using mediamodifier.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Narendra Ram
Narendra Ram
Full Stack Designer
Hire Me

More by Narendra Ram

View profile
    • Like