SKYLER STUDIOS

Store

SKYLER STUDIOS
SKYLER STUDIOS
  • Save
Store branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,

This is a shot from a project that I did for a company recently, A digital marketing company in Sri Lanka I was responsible for the Art Direction and 3D modling

For more, follow me:

🔗 Let's connect,
https://www.instagram.com/shehanbope/
https://www.behance.net/shehanbope

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
SKYLER STUDIOS
SKYLER STUDIOS

More by SKYLER STUDIOS

View profile
    • Like