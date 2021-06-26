Ayoub Farid

Portfolio 2021

Ayoub Farid
Ayoub Farid
  • Save
Portfolio 2021 motion graphics animation logo branding graphic design illustration web ux ui ui-ux uidesign interface design
Download color palette

Hi guys
Today i would like to share with you my portfolio
hope you enjoy it
let me know your feedback.
INSTAGRAM: @ayoub._.farid

Ayoub Farid
Ayoub Farid

More by Ayoub Farid

View profile
    • Like