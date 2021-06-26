🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone.
Here is my case study on the Book Basket App. Please check whole case study.
Portfolio link: www.behance.net/gallery/110586911/Book-Basket-App
Share Your opinion ❤️
Press 💜 if you like my design and share feedback!
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email me at farzanamafi.sylbd@gmail.com
Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of my shots and follow me on Dribbble.
Follow Me On
Behance: fr_bd_designer
Instagram: farzana_uiux