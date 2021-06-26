thd

Simple 3D Mockups

thd
thd
  • Save
Simple 3D Mockups
Simple 3D Mockups
Simple 3D Mockups
Download color palette
  1. phone_2_ready.jpg
  2. laptop_ready.jpg
  3. phone_ready.jpg

Simple low-poly 3D Mockups made for Huncwot agency from Warsaw.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
thd
thd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by thd

View profile
    • Like