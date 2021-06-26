Vidit Bhargava

Icon for Internal Tool in Development Environment

Vidit Bhargava
Vidit Bhargava
  • Save
Icon for Internal Tool in Development Environment big sur icon
Download color palette

Similar to the previous icon, this one is an icon for the same internal tool but for development environment tests.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Vidit Bhargava
Vidit Bhargava

More by Vidit Bhargava

View profile
    • Like