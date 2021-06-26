Alberto Rojas

Daily UI 020 – Location Tracker

Alberto Rojas
Alberto Rojas
  • Save
Daily UI 020 – Location Tracker electronics locator location map location tracker store locator tracking 020 dailyui020 design mobile app ui ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

For this one I decided to design a product locator's app, where it searches for different electronic stores around your area and displays the current price for each one.

Alberto Rojas
Alberto Rojas

More by Alberto Rojas

View profile
    • Like