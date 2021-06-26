Dhananjay Garg

GrabPay Cards

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
  • Save
GrabPay Cards card card design mobile south east asia grab grabpay interface ux ui design layout animation
Download color palette

Grab-ing some fun with the card layouts redesigned for SEA's biggest daily use superapp.

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg

More by Dhananjay Garg

View profile
    • Like