Vidit Bhargava

Icon for Internal tool in Production Environment

Vidit Bhargava
Vidit Bhargava
  • Save
Icon for Internal tool in Production Environment big sur icon
Download color palette

I made an icon for an internal word of the day uploading tool I built for myself.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Vidit Bhargava
Vidit Bhargava

More by Vidit Bhargava

View profile
    • Like