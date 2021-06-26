Max Demin

KULT

Max Demin
Max Demin
  • Save
KULT ethereum bitcoin cryptoart crypto nft black dark design clean mobile product design uiux
Download color palette

Kult is a platform where you can sell your own work of art in the form of an NFT token and get rewarded for your efforts.

Full presentation on Behance

Max Demin
Max Demin

More by Max Demin

View profile
    • Like