We had great fun designing the entire brand identity for this event where IT entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a group of industry experts for selection and investment to develop their business model and prototype in an innovation lab.
The idea for the logo came from the creative building blocks and the name was designed as a catch-phrase.
Got a business idea?
“Let’s Start U Up”!