2021 36DOT Series - Letter X

2021 36DOT Series - Letter X playful 36 days of type patterns ads design design candle box packaging procreate hand drawn typography whimsical illustration hand lettering
36 Days of Type is an annual celebration of typography. This year, I’m taking two challenges at a time, creating the illustrative approach around the letters with a bit of experiment on squiggles, texture and patterns, and turn my design into a packaging and product mockup.

Visit https://aftrimarriska.com/36-types-and-packaging to view the whole series.

