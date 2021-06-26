Mukhlasur Rahman

Product Portfolio

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman
  • Save
Product Portfolio magazine portfolio designer indesign template creative professional advertising multipurpose portfolio brochure portfolio template product catalog product portfolio
Download color palette

Size: A4
Pages: 16 Pages
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.125 in
Master Page
Swatches Color
Paragraph Styles
Character Styles
12 Columns
Working file: InDesign cs4,
Files included: InDesign cc (INDD), CS4(IDML)
Font used: Download link included in help file

Buy From creativemarket

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman

More by Mukhlasur Rahman

View profile
    • Like