🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DJ Super Mix Rack Flyer
Download Here
DJ Super Mix Rack Flyer is a print flyer template for any sort of night, evening, event, mix session, club party, dj tour, artist live performance (especially deejays), music themed night, anything related to any mix night or DJ session
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Model NOT included
Used fonts
A love of thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font
Amertha:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Size
3.9x8.2