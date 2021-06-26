n2n44

DJ Super Mix Rack Flyer

DJ Super Mix Rack Flyer deejay nightclub template
  1. DJ-Super-Mix-Rack-Flyer-dribbble-1.jpg
  2. DJ-Super-Mix-Rack-Flyer-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. DJ-Super-Mix-Rack-Flyer-dribbble-3.jpg
  4. DJ-Super-Mix-Rack-Flyer-dribbble-4.jpg
  5. DJ-Super-Mix-Rack-Flyer-dribbble-5.jpg

DJ Super Mix Rack Flyer
Download Here
DJ Super Mix Rack Flyer is a print flyer template for any sort of night, evening, event, mix session, club party, dj tour, artist live performance (especially deejays), music themed night, anything related to any mix night or DJ session

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

Model NOT included

Used fonts

A love of thunder :
https://www.dafont.com/a-love-of-thunder.font

Amertha:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Size
3.9x8.2

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
