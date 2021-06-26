Fatai Ayeloja

Portfolio

Fatai Ayeloja
Fatai Ayeloja
  • Save
Portfolio socialmedia typography ux branding ui illustration design
Download color palette

Working on my portfolio website.
And also applying my UI Design skill in the process

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Fatai Ayeloja
Fatai Ayeloja

More by Fatai Ayeloja

View profile
    • Like