Jude Enete

Handiy Janitorial Services

Jude Enete
Jude Enete
  • Save
Handiy Janitorial Services janitor web design website desktop branding ux design ui design app ux ui design
Download color palette

Landing page designed for an upcoming janitorial service provider in Nigeria. Check out my page for more views.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Jude Enete
Jude Enete

More by Jude Enete

View profile
    • Like