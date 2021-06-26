Abadur Rahman Imtiaz
EduValley Brand Identity | E-Learning Platform

Developing this fun and vibrant identity for EduValley was such a fun and stunning experience. From their end to ours, all were collaborative.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialzied in buidling & designing Brand Identities, Website and Illustration.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

Designing Experiences Through Brand Identity & Web.
