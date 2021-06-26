William Beaudoin

Daily UI #089 - Terms of service

William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin
  • Save
Daily UI #089 - Terms of service design daily ui dailyui 100daychallenge ui
Download color palette

Day 89

Let's be real, do you guys ever read a TOS completely ?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin
Designer UI/UX. Living to create experiences

More by William Beaudoin

View profile
    • Like