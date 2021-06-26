Farewell card: Dress up Joe

My workmate was leaving our company, and as a fellow designer – how could we send him off without a creative farewell card?

Joe is a fashion blogger in his spare time – so wouldn't it be cool if he had a paper doll mini me – which features his best looks from his instagram feed?

I built this in Photoshop, Figma. Bit of trial and error and a trip to the printers.

Loads of fun to make tangible things for a change!

Joe's fashion insta: @illyongg