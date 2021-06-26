Vivian Wong

Farewell card: Dress up Joe

Vivian Wong
Vivian Wong
  • Save
Farewell card: Dress up Joe photoshop figma dress up creative fun card farewell prototype doll paper
Farewell card: Dress up Joe photoshop figma dress up creative fun card farewell prototype doll paper
Farewell card: Dress up Joe photoshop figma dress up creative fun card farewell prototype doll paper
Farewell card: Dress up Joe photoshop figma dress up creative fun card farewell prototype doll paper
Farewell card: Dress up Joe photoshop figma dress up creative fun card farewell prototype doll paper
Download color palette
  1. IMG_7617.jpg
  2. Dress-Up Joe.jpg
  3. IMG_7606.jpg
  4. IMG_7622.jpg
  5. 400x300 joe.gif

My workmate was leaving our company, and as a fellow designer – how could we send him off without a creative farewell card?

Joe is a fashion blogger in his spare time – so wouldn't it be cool if he had a paper doll mini me – which features his best looks from his instagram feed?

I built this in Photoshop, Figma. Bit of trial and error and a trip to the printers.

Loads of fun to make tangible things for a change!

Joe's fashion insta: @illyongg

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Vivian Wong
Vivian Wong
Hello. I'm a Product Designer based in Sydney, Australia

More by Vivian Wong

View profile
    • Like