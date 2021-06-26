Zuwena | Branding | Music | Artist

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A branding concept designed for an upcoming Youtube Artist that is about to do her first live show post pandemic. All The Best! (Name, website and other details has been changed as per client's request)
Business Name: Zuwena
Niche: Music
Sub-niche: Solo
Value provided: Brand Strategy / Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content.