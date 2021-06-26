Oscar

Instax Web Redesign

Instax is a primary imaging product of the FujiFilm corporation, based in Japan.

This is a website redesign that I did - replacing their old, drab design with something modern and elegant, yet with a nod to the cameras' retro feel.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
