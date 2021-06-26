FEDRIGONI Club

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Elevating a 125th years old paper company to captivate creatives by refreshing the identity of its Paper Club and presenting it into a new digital platform with an engaging visual narrative in a seamless way.
I've worked with Fedrigoni Spain as a creative partner for over five years, helping to articulate all aspects of the brand including a new identity to create an organisation more relevant for today.