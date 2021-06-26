Alexis John

Memphis Pattern Illustration

Alexis John
Alexis John
  • Save
Memphis Pattern Illustration design pattern colorful illustration
Download color palette

I made a Pattern illustration today and decided to call it Memphis :). The possibilities of Figma are endless and it was super fun making patterns like this.

More to come !!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Alexis John
Alexis John

More by Alexis John

View profile
    • Like