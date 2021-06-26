Hy people,

Hope that everyone is fine.

Here, my next stepping stone 'Flat Character Illustration'.

Hope you all like my work and don't forget to give your valuable feedback in the comment section.

Stay tuned for an upcoming post, I will catch you all soon!

If you want to connect with me, feel free to ping me at anytime.

https://www.instagram.com/henry_design/

Thank you.

"Learn Everything, Design Everything"