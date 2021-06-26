Mihaela Konjevod

Behind The Glass

Mihaela Konjevod
Mihaela Konjevod
  • Save
Behind The Glass vector design illustration
Download color palette

Inspired by beautiful Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Vector illustration.
Feel free to give me advice and guidelines for future projects. Thank you :)

Reference photo: https://celebmafia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/priyanka-chopra-vogue-australia-june-2021-issue-1.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Mihaela Konjevod
Mihaela Konjevod

More by Mihaela Konjevod

View profile
    • Like