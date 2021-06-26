Saykat Graphics

Yetmaping logo for client

Saykat Graphics
Saykat Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Yetmaping logo for client logo design saykatgraphics yetmaping logo logo design branding illustration monogram logo abstract logo business logo awesome logo map logo design motion graphics graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Y+ MAP ICON Brand identity logo Design
--------------------------------------
What do you think about this design?
Leave your feedback in the comments
HMU for any business inquires.

Email me at -------
Paidforgraphic@gmail.com
Thank You.

Saykat Graphics
Saykat Graphics
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!
Hire Me

More by Saykat Graphics

View profile
    • Like