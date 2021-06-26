Igor Stoliarenko

Album cover for thrash metal band (2019)

Igor Stoliarenko
Igor Stoliarenko
  • Save
Album cover for thrash metal band (2019)
Download color palette

This is one of my first serious and big works for a customer. Now I know for sure that I can do much better but still, I love it.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Igor Stoliarenko
Igor Stoliarenko

More by Igor Stoliarenko

View profile
    • Like