Iago Patrocínio

Book: Maternidade (Part I)

Iago Patrocínio
Iago Patrocínio
  • Save
Book: Maternidade (Part I) book layout book design layout editorial indesign
Download color palette

Renascendo após a Maternidade is a book by Bianca Amorim, for mothers who face the challenge of reconciling other aspects of life with the duties of pregnancy. The book proposes a rebirth through agency, so that mothers and fathers understand that they are not alone in the task of raising children and that it is possible to fulfill new dreams after the birth of their children.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Iago Patrocínio
Iago Patrocínio

More by Iago Patrocínio

View profile
    • Like