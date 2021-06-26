Somarka E-commerce Website Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Somarka Water refreshes body and mind. Somarka water has specially charged water molecules which has many advantages. This is a quick demonstration of my work as a UX/UI Design intern to re-design a fully functional, user friendly e-commerce website aimed at providing a improved user experience and visually aesthetic look and feel.
Checkout the full case study here- https://www.behance.net/gallery/122310159/E-commerce-website-redesign-UXUI
Your feedback will be valuable to me!