Somarka E-commerce Website Redesign

Somarka E-commerce Website Redesign
Somarka Water refreshes body and mind. Somarka water has specially charged water molecules which has many advantages. This is a quick demonstration of my work as a UX/UI Design intern to re-design a fully functional, user friendly e-commerce website aimed at providing a improved user experience and visually aesthetic look and feel.

Checkout the full case study here- https://www.behance.net/gallery/122310159/E-commerce-website-redesign-UXUI

Your feedback will be valuable to me!

