Iago Patrocínio

Book: Maternidade (Part II)

Iago Patrocínio
Iago Patrocínio
  • Save
Book: Maternidade (Part II) layout book layout indesign editorial
Download color palette

The book has a chapter dedicated to fathers, showing how important they can be in this rebirth. We collected photos of mothers and fathers to illustrate the book. The colors chosen were pink and light gray.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Iago Patrocínio
Iago Patrocínio

More by Iago Patrocínio

View profile
    • Like