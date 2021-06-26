Iago Patrocínio

Workbook: Cactus (Part II)

For the color palette, I chose green, orange, and gray. As graphic support, I used photographs of cacti, which connect to the symbolism proposed by the course to help in developing professional resilience.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
