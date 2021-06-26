Anton Zaderaka

The Thinkific app. Knowledge is power

Anton Zaderaka
Anton Zaderaka
  • Save
The Thinkific app. Knowledge is power challenge playoff mentor instructor training lesson web app knowledge platform purple learning 3d dashboard pink illustration design app icon web ux
The Thinkific app. Knowledge is power challenge playoff mentor instructor training lesson web app knowledge platform purple learning 3d dashboard pink illustration design app icon web ux
Download color palette
  1. Thinkific-1.png
  2. Thinkific-2.png

Hey! This is my concept for Thinkific challenge “Knowledge is power. Share it.”
Thanks to Thinkific for this playoff!

Thinkific-1.png
1 MB
Download
Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Anton Zaderaka
Anton Zaderaka
Graphic Design UI/UX · Illustration

More by Anton Zaderaka

View profile
    • Like