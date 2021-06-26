Iago Patrocínio

Book: Crespos (Part I)

This project is inspired by the music of Emicida and Luedji Luna, in the colors of Viviane Sassen and the visuals of Earlie Hudnall. We are experiencing an awakening of racial discussions in Brazil, the outcome of a Civil Rights Movement that never backed down in the face of the harsh reality of Brazil's black population.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
