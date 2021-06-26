Jude Enete

My Foodie app concept: Onboarding 1

Jude Enete
Jude Enete
  • Save
My Foodie app concept: Onboarding 1 brown food restaurant mobile design ui design ux design app ux ui design
Download color palette

My new project of Foodie, a restaurant reservation app in Nigeria. Check out my page for more.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Jude Enete
Jude Enete

More by Jude Enete

View profile
    • Like