Book: Crespos (Part II)

Book: Crespos (Part II)
The book "Crespos: A Saga" engages with a side of history that we may have never been told as children. In this book, A. Roberto Cruz shows the necessity of appreciating skin tones, hair textures and all aspects of Black Identity.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
