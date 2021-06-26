Mayank Maurya

Apple Card Design

Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya
  • Save
Apple Card Design design branding apple pay titanium mastercard bank debit card card design credit card card apple card apple
Download color palette

Tried the 'Iron Card Effect' as guided by @halolab.

Did you know Apple Cards are made of Titanium? Know more here: https://www.apple.com/apple-card/

Design Feedback is always appreciated!
;)

Eafb04b3bda0797cd021f4b512d0fb64
Rebound of
Iron Card - Figma Guide
By Halo Graphic
Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya

More by Mayank Maurya

View profile
    • Like