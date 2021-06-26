Book: Crespos (Part III)

The typography was inspired by images, sounds and other information found in the research for the project. Monoton's style is related to the art produced by African ancestral peoples as well as other movements of black, Latin American and LGBTQIA+ communities, such as the rise of Disco Music in the 1970s. In contrast, Cinzel's fine and sharp aspects provide more contemporary and elegant elements to the project, resembling the tips of spears and hooks. For the secondary typography, I opted for Fira Sans, which provides good readability for long texts such as books and magazine articles. All of them can be found on Google Fonts.