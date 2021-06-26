Portfolio page | Mobile

I recently updated my personal website, but I only got my hands on the design of the shot now. After the launch, I received feedback and it was time to fix bugs, which is what I am doing at the moment.

Web:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15924163-Portfolio-page-Web

PS. Later I will add a link to the article on how the design was drawn, the page was laid out and bugs were fixed.

You can already go to the site and look at the blobs:

http://soroc.xyz