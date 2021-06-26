Portfolio page | Mobile

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I recently updated my personal website, but I only got my hands on the design of the shot now. After the launch, I received feedback and it was time to fix bugs, which is what I am doing at the moment.
PS. Later I will add a link to the article on how the design was drawn, the page was laid out and bugs were fixed.
You can already go to the site and look at the blobs:
http://soroc.xyz