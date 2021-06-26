Isaac Adepitan

Courier Mobile App

Isaac Adepitan
Isaac Adepitan
  • Save
Courier Mobile App uiux mobile app logistics logistics application simple minimalism minimal ui design mobile
Download color palette

Hi guy's, here's a recent project i worked on for a courier company based in Lagos, Nigeria.

If you interested in seeing the full designs head over to the link below.
Link to full design

Feel free to press »L« if you like it!

Interested in working with me? Hit me up

Email | Behance | Instagram

Isaac Adepitan
Isaac Adepitan

More by Isaac Adepitan

View profile
    • Like