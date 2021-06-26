Agus Cami

Bold loose floral pattern design

Bold loose floral pattern design floral design lush foliage women clothing digital illustration texture bold big abstract flowers spring summer tropical surface pattern designer repeat pattern pattern design
Pattern designed in-house for the clothing brand Filositas. Illustrated digitally. Big, bold, simplified florals with a bit of texture in a monochromatic colorway, with a tropical vibe.

