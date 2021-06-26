Thinkific App Onboarding

Hi all!



One of my initial thoughts that came to mind when I read “Knowledge is power” was a quote by Winston Churchill “The empires of the future, are the empires of the mind.”



I believe it’s a striking quote that puts into perspective the power of knowledge and captures the ever more reason to share our knowledge with among ourselves.



This eventually inspired me to create an app onboarding concept with a few additional quotes which further encapsulate the power of knowledge and the motivation to share it.



What's more, I came up with a logo animation concept which you can see on the splash screen! I will break it down on an individual shot :)



Hope you guys like it!