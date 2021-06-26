Ehsan Hassan
Tremoloo

Agent Detail - Dar Al Arkan App

Ehsan Hassan
Tremoloo
Ehsan Hassan for Tremoloo
Hire Us
  • Save
Agent Detail - Dar Al Arkan App icon app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey, guys!💜💜
We have a new shot for you — an app for selling and renting houses or Properties 🏠
User can easily see his agent list and view agent details and connect direct with him.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Tremoloo
Tremoloo
Hire Us

More by Tremoloo

View profile
    • Like